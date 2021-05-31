Last week, in a letter to the employees, RNAIPL Managing Director and CEO Biju Balendran had said the COVID-19 situation in and around Chennai remained extremely serious and "therefore, to ensure we maintain the focus on the safety of our employees and their families and as a precaution, the decision has been taken to suspend plant operations temporarily from May 26 to May 30." The factory located about 45 km from here was operating in two shifts and workers were not willing to work in the wake of the pandemic. According to a member who asked not to be identified, the Union had suggested to the management to operate the facility with limited manpower instead of asking all the employees to work at the factory.

