Chennai Petroleum board okays JV for 9 MMTPA refinery project worth 31,580 cr

Last month, in its annual report for FY22, CPCL highlighted that the 9 MMTPA refinery "will be set up in an area of about 1,300 acres. This new refinery will produce Petrol and Diesel of Bharat Stage-VI specifications and Polypropylene as a value-added product, at a Project cost of ₹31,580 crore. Further investment of about ₹4,000 crore will flow into the project from other stakeholders on ‘Build Own and Operate’ (BOO) basis."