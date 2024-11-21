From Barcelona beaches to Montjuïc Castle: Chennai’s Casagrand sends 1,000 employees on dream ‘all-paid’ Spain trip

Chennai's real estate firm Casagrand is sending 1,000 employees on an all-expenses-paid week-long trip to Barcelona, celebrating their dedication and teamwork. This initiative is part of the annual ‘Profit-share Bonanza’ program

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Chennai-based real estate company Casagrand is sending 1,000 of its top performers on a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain
Chennai-based real estate company Casagrand is sending 1,000 of its top performers on a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain

Chennai-based real estate company Casagrand is sending 1,000 of its top performers on a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain. This exclusive trip is part of the company's ‘Profit-share Bonanza’ programme, designed to celebrate the efforts of those who played a key role in helping the company meet its financial targets for the last year.

Also Read | 40-day productivity-linked bonus approved for civilian defence employees

Casagrand's Reward for Dedication and Teamwork

Casagrand’s ‘Profit-share Bonanza’ programme is an annual initiative that honours the commitment and teamwork of employees across all departments, says the release.

Casagrand in their official statement explained, "This programme recognises the dedication, commitment, and teamwork of those who contributed to achieving the company's sales target for the last financial year.”

Employees from various roles, ranging from executives to senior leadership, have been selected to participate in this grand reward. Since 2013, this initiative has become a key tradition for the company, which has consistently shown appreciation for its workforce through such remarkable rewards.

Also Read | Wall Street welcomes back fatter bonuses

Casagrand's Tradition of Employee Appreciation

What began as a modest trip to Singapore with 50 employees in 2013 has since evolved into a global tradition for Chennai-based Casagrand. Over the years, Casagrand has taken their employees to popular destinations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia, and London.

Even the pandemic couldn’t halt this tradition, with trips to Dubai and Abu Dhabi taking place in 2021, despite travel restrictions.

The most recent trips included visits to Switzerland in 2022 and Australia in 2023.

Also Read | Festive sales upset puts annual bonuses on the line

Barcelona Awaits: A Dream Trip to Spain for Casagrand Employees

In 2024, Casagrand is taking its appreciation to new heights with a trip to Barcelona, one of the most captivating cities in Europe.

The itinerary includes visits to some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the stunning Sagrada Familia and the colourful mosaics of Park Güell. The journey also features scenic visits to Montjuïc Castle, and time to relax on Barcelona’s world-famous beaches.

Also Read | Five companies showering shareholders with buybacks and bonus issues

All-Inclusive Experience for Casagrand Employees: Flights, Accommodation, and More

According to the Casagrand press release every aspect of the trip has been meticulously planned, with all expenses covered by Chennai-based real-estate firm. From flights and luxury accommodations to guided tours and gourmet dining, employees will enjoy a comprehensive experience that highlights the beauty and culture of Spain.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Casagrand’s ’Profit-share Bonanza’ program rewards employee commitment and teamwork.
  • The company has evolved its employee reward trips from a modest Singapore visit to global destinations.
  • Despite challenges like the pandemic, Casagrand has maintained its tradition of appreciation through unique travel experiences.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsFrom Barcelona beaches to Montjuïc Castle: Chennai’s Casagrand sends 1,000 employees on dream ‘all-paid’ Spain trip

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    447.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -76.55 (-14.61%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.20
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-2.22%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    460.65
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -88.95 (-16.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    766.45
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    13.05 (1.73%)
    More from 52 Week High

    REC share price

    472.90
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -43.45 (-8.41%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    436.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -34.5 (-7.33%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Thermax share price

    4,369.90
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.65%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,525.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    359.1 (5.82%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,964.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    66.05 (3.48%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    64.15
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    1.8 (2.89%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.