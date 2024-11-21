Chennai's real estate firm Casagrand is sending 1,000 employees on an all-expenses-paid week-long trip to Barcelona, celebrating their dedication and teamwork. This initiative is part of the annual ‘Profit-share Bonanza’ program

Chennai-based real estate company Casagrand is sending 1,000 of its top performers on a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain. This exclusive trip is part of the company's 'Profit-share Bonanza' programme, designed to celebrate the efforts of those who played a key role in helping the company meet its financial targets for the last year.

Casagrand's Reward for Dedication and Teamwork Casagrand’s ‘Profit-share Bonanza’ programme is an annual initiative that honours the commitment and teamwork of employees across all departments, says the release.

Employees from various roles, ranging from executives to senior leadership, have been selected to participate in this grand reward. Since 2013, this initiative has become a key tradition for the company, which has consistently shown appreciation for its workforce through such remarkable rewards.

Casagrand's Tradition of Employee Appreciation What began as a modest trip to Singapore with 50 employees in 2013 has since evolved into a global tradition for Chennai-based Casagrand. Over the years, Casagrand has taken their employees to popular destinations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia, and London.

Even the pandemic couldn't halt this tradition, with trips to Dubai and Abu Dhabi taking place in 2021, despite travel restrictions.

The most recent trips included visits to Switzerland in 2022 and Australia in 2023.

Barcelona Awaits: A Dream Trip to Spain for Casagrand Employees In 2024, Casagrand is taking its appreciation to new heights with a trip to Barcelona, one of the most captivating cities in Europe.

The itinerary includes visits to some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the stunning Sagrada Familia and the colourful mosaics of Park Güell. The journey also features scenic visits to Montjuïc Castle, and time to relax on Barcelona's world-famous beaches.

All-Inclusive Experience for Casagrand Employees: Flights, Accommodation, and More According to the Casagrand press release every aspect of the trip has been meticulously planned, with all expenses covered by Chennai-based real-estate firm. From flights and luxury accommodations to guided tours and gourmet dining, employees will enjoy a comprehensive experience that highlights the beauty and culture of Spain.