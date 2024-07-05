Chevron Puts Workers on Furlough at Idled German Biofuels Plant

Chevron Corp. is putting workers on furlough at a German biodiesel plant that has been out of operation because of oversupply in the market.

Bloomberg
First Published5 Jul 2024, 11:53 PM IST
Chevron Puts Workers on Furlough at Idled German Biofuels Plant
Chevron Puts Workers on Furlough at Idled German Biofuels Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is putting workers on furlough at a German biodiesel plant that has been out of operation because of oversupply in the market.

The biodiesel plant in Oeding, in northern Germany, has been idled for a few months, a spokesman said by phone.

“This decision was made in response to a challenging margin environment, primarily caused by alleged fraud and dumping of Chinese biodiesel flooding the market,” the company said in an email.

The move is the latest twist as a surge in Chinese biodiesel exports to the Europe Union has come amid increasing concerns that producers in the bloc are being undercut by companies in Asia that are mixing fuels with cheaper feedstocks and mislabeling them. Selling biofuels in the EU is attractive because of incentives there, with fuels made from waste products fetching higher prices than those made directly from crops, as it’s more sustainable. 

The Chevron facility, which produces fuel from waste ingredients such as used cooking oil, had recently been upgraded to allow it to handle other feedstocks, including brown grease and a product from the palm industry known as Pome. 

The European biodiesel industry has long complained about mislabeling of feedstocks, such as palm oil, that come into Europe. The European Biodiesel Board, which represents the industry, raised the issue of Chinese imports in a letter to European Union policymakers last month. 

Workers at the Chevron plant, run through its Renewable Energy Group unit, will stay at home from Aug. 1, with part of their salaries covered by a German government program that’s intended to avoid redundancies. Chevron calls on Germany to introduce a US-style accreditation system for producers, the spokesman said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 11:53 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsChevron Puts Workers on Furlough at Idled German Biofuels Plant

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue