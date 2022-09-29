Chevron sells global headquarters, pares back in California amid Texas expansion

Chevron sells global headquarters, pares back in California amid Texas expansion4 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Oil company to move headquarters into smaller California space as it continues to relocate employees to Texas
Chevron Corp. has sold its current headquarters in California and plans to move into a nearby leased space about one-third of the size, as it continues to relocate employees to Texas.