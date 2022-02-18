NEW DELHI: Perfetti Van Melle-backed chewing gum brand Center fresh has launched a new television commercial, and has reinterpreted its popular ‘Fresh breath confidence’ advertisement with a new catchphrase “Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe".

This new ad will be on-air with a high-impact TV plan on popular channels, followed by amplification on digital platforms and an OOH campaign in key cities across India.

The new television commercial follows the lives of two young adults in a classroom where the woman has lost keys to her bike. The male protagonist spots it on the floor but lacks the courage to approach her and speak out because of his feelings. Centre fresh, however, gives him confidence to approach her with the missing keys and helps him ask her to sit with him in the history class, giving credence to the tagline “Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe".

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India. The execution is a relatable classroom setting for young college-goers, the company said. The brand has youth at the center of its communication and said it has stayed true to this approach by showcasing it as an enabler of confidence to help speak one's heart out.

Rohit Kapoor, director marketing for the firm in India said, “Center fresh has consistently emerged as India’s most trusted brand in the confectionery segment. Consumer love and adulation for the brand has helped it emerge from the challenges posed by the pandemic and reduced out-of-home consumption occasions of the last two years. We felt it was only appropriate to go one step further in our positioning with a new tagline and theme communication."

The confectionery segment is part of the impulse category that is highly dependent on footfalls at street vendors. The segment in India is divided into three categories, candies and toffees, gums, and mints. The company competes with brands like Cadbury in certain products it makes. According to the India candy markets report 2021, the market was valued $1.64 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 15.40%, to reach $3.66 billion by 2026, said ResearchAndMarkets.com.

