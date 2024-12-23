Chhattisgarh secures Rs15,184 crore investment proposals at New Delhi investors meet

Investors from various sectors like semiconductor, IT, electronics, food processing, EV, electrical, renewable energy etc. showed keen interest in setting up business in the state.

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Monday annonunced that the state had received investment proposals worth ₹15,184 crore from leading industrialists for setting up industries in various industrial sectors at the Investors Connect Meet held in New Delhi.

Key industrialists from both India and abroad had engaged in detailed discussion with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to explore investment opportunities in the state. These discussions focused on potential investments that promise to drive the state's industrial growth while generating thousands of jobs for its residents.

Investors from various sectors like semiconductor, IT, electronics, food processing, EV, electrical, renewable energy etc. showed keen interest in setting up business in the state.

The highest amount of investment proposal of ₹11,500 crore came from Renew Power Limited. The company's Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha said that the proposal was given for setting up pump storage and green hydrogen projects in Chhattisgarh.

Other notable investment proposals include ₹1650 crore by TWI group for setting up a manufacturing unit for EV kits for bikes, logistics centre of excellence and bamboo park, ₹1134 crore proposal from Polymatech Electronics Limited MD Ishwar Nandan in the semiconductor sector.

Teleperformance COO Ashish Johri shared the investment plan to set up a BPO centre in Chhattisgarh by investing ₹300 crore, Varun Beverages CEO Kamlesh Jain expressed his desire to invest ₹250 crore in PepsiCo bottling plant, Praveen Gupta of Paramount Communications promised an investment of 250 crores and ensuring about 1000 jobs and Micromax's Rajesh Agarwal proposed an investment of ₹100 crore in solar cell manufacturing unit.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai assured investors of full support, emphasizing the state's commitment to providing timely approvals and facilitating ease of doing business.

"Chhattisgarh is emerging as a prime destination for investment, with robust infrastructure and a dedicated state government ready to ensure the success of businesses," Sai said.

Addressing the gathering, Chhattisgarh Industry Secretary Rajat Kumar said Chhattisgarh is not just about mines and minerals it is rapidly evolving into a significant hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, "The state is diversifying its industrial base and has become a key player in the production of a wide range of products, from pharmaceuticals and train shells to televisions and lighting equipment."

"In an effort to further boost economic growth and attract investments, the Chhattisgarh government is actively introducing reforms in its policies. These reforms are designed to create a more favorable business environment, with incentives aimed at both domestic and international investors," Kumar said.