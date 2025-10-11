Chicago Commuter Rail to Increase Fares to Plug Budget Gap

(Bloomberg) -- Chicago’s commuter rail is moving to raise fares to help offset a budget gap that threatens to upend the region’s transit service.

Metra, the commuter rail system that shuttles commuters between downtown Chicago and the suburbs, on Friday unveiled a $1.1 billion budget for 2026 that includes a 13% to 15% fare increase to cover a projected $68 million shortfall, according to the transit system in a press release. It’s the first time the agency has increased ticket prices since 2018.

The increase is part of a broader effort mandated by the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees finances for the region’s buses and rail agencies, to raise revenue to help the system stay afloat. The Chicago Transit Authority and the bus agency, Pace, are also expecting fiscal shortfalls next year and were called on by RTA to raise fares by a minimum of 10%.

While Metra expects to be able to bridge its current budget gap by delaying discretionary spending and service expansions, it projects a $276.3 million fiscal cliff in 2027 and a $304.8 million shortfall in 2028, according to the release. If the Illinois legislature doesn’t increase funding for the region’s transit in time, the system will be forced to cut service.

Chicago’s woes are part of a growing financial crisis that is playing out in urban transit systems across the country. Philadelphia’s transit system has yet to work out a long-term financial solution to prevent service cuts and fare hikes down the line. San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit is also staring down a budget gap that could result in drastic cuts to its service.

Metra also proposed a $575.3 million capital plan that continues investment in bridges, stations and both new and rehabiliated rolling stock. The Metra Board of Directors will vote on the changes including the fare increase in November, according to the press release.

