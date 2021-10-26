Children vaccination: Apollo says it will offer free jabs for certain categories

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Adults have been the focus of vaccination till now as by and large, children have been spared from severe Covid infection. However, this is not the case in children with co-morbidities. These children continue to be at high risk of developing a severe infection. In addition, children with comorbidities have also seen a significant psychosocial impact as the lockdown resulted in their missing out on the personalised attention and specialised treatment and care that they require."

