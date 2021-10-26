Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Children vaccination: Apollo says it will offer free jabs for certain categories

Children vaccination: Apollo says it will offer free jabs for certain categories

Premium
On October 12, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the central drug authority had recommended granting Emergency Use Authorisation to Covaxin
2 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

As for the emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the 2-18 years age group by the DCGI, it is under expert evaluation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A leading private healthcare group on Monday said it will provide COVID-19 jabs for free to children with "specified co-morbidities", even as the Centre is yet to announce its approval to it.

A leading private healthcare group on Monday said it will provide COVID-19 jabs for free to children with "specified co-morbidities", even as the Centre is yet to announce its approval to it.

Apollo Hospitals, in a statement, said, however, it is an "indicative list" and the "final list of co-morbidities eligible for free vaccination would be as per the list published by the government".

Apollo Hospitals, in a statement, said, however, it is an "indicative list" and the "final list of co-morbidities eligible for free vaccination would be as per the list published by the government".

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D has already received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the country and will be administered to those aged 12 years and above. It is yet to be introduced in the nationwide Covid vaccination programme.

As for the emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the 2-18 years age group by the DCGI, it is under expert evaluation, official sources had earlier said.

On October 12, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the central drug authority had recommended granting Emergency Use Authorisation to Covaxin for children and adolescents in the 2-18 years age group with certain conditions.

Apollo Hospitals sources on Monday claimed that the list of co-morbidities announced by the group on Monday was prepared "after consulting with the government".

"It is anticipated that approval will soon be granted for vaccinating children with specified co-morbidities and immediately post-approval, and details of the age-group permitted for vaccination, the free vaccination initiative would be launched by Apollo Hospitals across its units," the statement said.

"The list is expected to include children with haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary and developmental disorders," it said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The global oil cartel and a brewing buyer's collective

Premium

At Zee and Sony, a race against time to complete their ...

Premium

Is it time to take a relook at gold funds?

Premium

Will Swasth Bharat Yojana help revive our creaky health ...

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Adults have been the focus of vaccination till now as by and large, children have been spared from severe Covid infection. However, this is not the case in children with co-morbidities. These children continue to be at high risk of developing a severe infection. In addition, children with comorbidities have also seen a significant psychosocial impact as the lockdown resulted in their missing out on the personalised attention and specialised treatment and care that they require."

The government's approval of vaccination for children with co-morbidities, when it comes through, will be a "welcome step in the right direction", he was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Realising the criticality of this vaccination, we will be extending the Covid vaccines completely free of cost to children with co-morbidities and giving them the necessary 'kavach' (shield) against Covid," Reddy said.

Both vaccines would be available at Apollo Hospitals' vaccination centres across the country once all approvals by the government are in place and the vaccines are made available, the statement said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!