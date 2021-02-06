Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Chimes Aviation Academy enters into pact with IndiGo for cadet pilot programme
Photo: Reuters

Chimes Aviation Academy enters into pact with IndiGo for cadet pilot programme

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST PTI

  • The first batch of the programme will start from March, a release said on Saturday
  • These cadets will be trained to professional standards set by IndiGo at CAA's base in Dhana, Madhya Pradesh, the press release said

Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) has inked an agreement with the country's largest airline IndiGo for cadet pilot programme, which will commence from March this year.

Established in 2008, CAA is a flying training organisation.

CAA has signed an agreement with IndiGo for cadet pilot programme and the first batch of the programme will start from March, a release said on Saturday.

Prior to the lockdown, IndiGo and CAA had jointly decided to train 'ab-initio' pilots as future junior first officers under the airline's cadet pilot programme.

"These cadets will be trained to professional standards set by IndiGo at CAA's base in Dhana, Madhya Pradesh. The training provided is fully integrated, where the cadets train for CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence) and Type Rating; making them cockpit ready, when inducted in IndiGo as junior first officers.

"However, the programme had to be put on hold last year due to uncertainty in the aviation industry pertaining to the lockdown," the release said.

CAA Chief Executive Officer Y N Sharma said the academy has been selected by IndiGo to start this complete home-grown 'Train In India' cadet pilot programme for aspiring cadets looking to fulfill their career objective of becoming an airline pilot.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

