China-backed firms bid for DTC’s e-bus tender

“PMI Electro is an Original Equipment Manufacturer having a technology tie-up with Beiqi Foton Motors. As a part of its endeavour to manufacture electric buses in India by following the phased manufacturing program issued by the Department of Heavy Industries, which mandates localization of key components including the battery, motor, chassis, axle, suspension, etc," Manvi Jain, head corporate affairs, PMI Electro, and director, Foton PMI Bus India Pvt. Ltd, said in an emailed response. “As part of its bid to DTC, it has already committed to delivering buses complying to the above guidelines and localization. Therefore, the question of assembly of components received from Foton does not arise," Jain added.