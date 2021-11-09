China bans brokerages from hiring influencers

As China fully opened its $54 trillion financial industry to the global giants, the nation’s more than 130 brokerages have been under mounting pressure to maintain market share and win new businesses. To gain more clients, major firms including Huatai Securities Co. and East Money Information Co. as well as smaller brokerages with few outlets have worked with influencers across social media platforms by paying them fees for traffic flow.

