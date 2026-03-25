China bars Manus co-founders from leaving country as it reviews Meta's $2 billion acquisition: Report

China has restricted two co-founders of artificial intelligence startup Manus from leaving the country as regulators review whether Meta's $2 billion acquisition of the firm violated investment rules, the Financial Times reported.

Manus's chief executive Xiao Hong and chief scientist Ji Yichao were summoned to a meeting in Beijing with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) this month, the FT said on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

After the meeting, the executives were told they were not allowed to leave China due to a regulatory review while they remain free to travel within the country, the report said.

Manus is actively seeking law firms and consultancies to help resolve the matter, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Meta and Manus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China's Ministry of Public Security did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In December, Meta said it would acquire Manus, which makes general-purpose AI agents that can operate as digital employees, executing tasks such as research and automation independently and with minimal prompts.

Financial terms of the deal were not released, but a source told Reuters at the time that the deal valued the Singapore-based firm at between $2 billion and $3 billion.