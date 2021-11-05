China bond market meltdown brings world of hidden bills to light

Limited refinancing options increase the risk of developers failing to meet payments on debt -- hidden or not. One such blind spot for bondholders are the investment products sold and guaranteed by some developers to Chinese retail investors. The offerings typically have high annualized rates but are marked as safe. But knowing the exact value of outstanding products is difficult. Evergrande sold the products to more than 70,000 people across China, and set aside more than 80 billion yuan ($12.5 billion) in assets to repay them.