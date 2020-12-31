China considers requiring Ant to sell finance investments: Report

Ant has been told by the central bank to devise a plan to overhaul its business and come up with a timetable as soon as possible. It’s now said to be planning a holding company to house its wealth management, consumer lending, insurance and payments services as well as MYbank. Under such a structure, Ant’s businesses would likely be subject to more capital restrictions, and the company may be required to unload some of its wide-ranging investments should regulations tighten further. That potentially curbs its ability to lend more and expand at the pace of the past few years.