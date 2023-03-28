China demand uncertainty caps steel firms’ prospects

On the other hand, China steel imports during February, at 0.63 mt (million tonnes), were down sharply by 33.7%, whereas for 2MCY23, steel imports came in at 1.23 mt, 40% lower than the 2.2 mt average over 2017-2022, amid weak China domestic demand. During 2MCY23, steel demand in China was down 1.3% versus the corresponding period in 2022 and was also lower than that in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

