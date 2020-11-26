China drugmakers face pressure to prove their covid-19 vaccines work

China drugmakers face pressure to prove their covid-19 vaccines work6 min read . 12:19 PM IST
- The companies haven’t released results of late-stage trials while data from Western drugmakers show three candidates to be highly promising
Pressure is mounting on Chinese drugmakers to show clinical evidence that their leading Covid-19 vaccines work, after early data on three Western-developed shots showed promising effectiveness against the disease.
Earlier this week, AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford said their vaccine candidate was anywhere between 62% to 90% effective, joining two other Western vaccine rivals in providing data. The results could allow the U.S. and other countries to grant regulatory authorization and gear up distribution plans for widespread vaccination.
