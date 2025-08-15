China Escalates Canada Trade Spat With WTO Suit Over Steel

China deepened a trade spat with Canada, filing a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization over import restrictions on steel just days after slapping fresh duties on Canadian canola.

The WTO case targets tariffs and quotas on steel launched by Canada last month. Those measures were “typical trade protectionism” that disregarded China’s legitimate rights and interests and flouted WTO rules, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

“We urge Canada to take immediate action to correct its erroneous practices, uphold the rules based multilateral trading system, and promote the continuous improvement of China-Canada economic and trade relations,” the ministry said.

Trade tensions between the two sides spiked last year, after Canada opened trade measures against not just steel, but also aluminum and electric vehicles. On Tuesday, Beijing announced preliminary anti-dumping tariffs against Canadian canola seed, after putting a 100% tariff on canola oil and meal in March.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to reduce the amount of imported steel largely as an aid to domestic producers hurt by US President Donald Trump’s levies on the sector.

Countries without a free-trade agreement with Canada — including China — can ship half of last year’s volumes, with a 50% tariff applying to any additional tons. China was subject to an additional 25% tariff on all steel “melted and poured” in China prior to the end of July.

Canada accounted for about 0.6% of China’s total steel exports in 2024, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.