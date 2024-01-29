China Evergrande news: What's next as Hong Kong court orders liquidation for Chinese real estate giant
A Hong Kong court orders the liquidation of Evergrande Group, the Chinese real estate giant, as it faces bankruptcy. Trading in shares of Evergrande Group subsidiaries halted.
A Hong Kong court on Monday ordered the liquidation Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group, as the embattled firm teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. The trading in shares of China Evergrande, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, and Evergrande Property Services was halted. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.2 percent