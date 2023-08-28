China Evergrande records $4.5 billion loss in first half of the year

China Evergrande records $4.5 billion loss in first half of the year2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:50 AM IST
China Evergrande Group to resume trading after 17-month suspension, reports $4.5 billion loss in H1 2023. As China took measures to curtail risks and enhance housing affordability by clamping down on the surging real estate sector, numerous developers have been negatively affected.
China Evergrande Group is set to restart trading of its stocks on Monday, concluding a 17-month suspension. This comes after the most heavily indebted real estate developer in the world reported a loss of $4.5 billion in the first six months of the year.
