China Evergrande’s debt-crisis fallout: Losses, layoffs and more defaults
The property titan’s financial troubles have spilled over to construction companies, interior decorators, and many others it owes money to
The property titan’s financial troubles have spilled over to construction companies, interior decorators, and many others it owes money to
When China Evergrande Group began struggling under a mountain of debt last year, it quietly set off a chain reaction across the country.
When China Evergrande Group began struggling under a mountain of debt last year, it quietly set off a chain reaction across the country.
Chinese authorities prevented a disorderly collapse of the real-estate colossus, but Evergrande’s distress has spread across China’s housing market and many related industries. The situation has worsened this year into what is now a full-blown property downturn that has become a major drag on China’s economy.
Chinese authorities prevented a disorderly collapse of the real-estate colossus, but Evergrande’s distress has spread across China’s housing market and many related industries. The situation has worsened this year into what is now a full-blown property downturn that has become a major drag on China’s economy.
Companies in sectors including construction services and building materials such as steel and paint have absorbed large losses from Evergrande’s inability to pay its bills. Some of them have laid off workers and delayed paying their own bills to other businesses, which are also suffering as a result.
Many individuals who plowed their savings into unfinished homes by Evergrande have been in limbo for more than a year, with little clarity on when they will get the homes they were promised. New apartment sales by the country’s top developers have tumbled on a year-over-year basis for 15 consecutive months, with no turnaround in sight.
In the once-booming dollar junk-bond market, investors have mostly stopped supplying funds to Chinese real-estate companies after Evergrande became the largest-ever Asian junk-bond issuer to default on its international debt in late 2021. Losses are continuing to pile up for bond investors, as dozens of developers have failed to refinance their debt.
“It’s no longer a matter of whether Chinese authorities can prevent a hard landing. The hard landing already happened," said Rosealea Yao, a senior analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing. She said the full economic impact of the property downturn hasn’t yet hit. “The most painful period has only started this year," she added.
China will kick off its 20th Communist Party congress on Sunday, a twice-in-a-decade meeting that will set the tone for the country’s economic, political and foreign policies for the next five years.
The current mantra for the property sector—“houses are for living in, not for speculation"—was first introduced in late 2016 at an economic working conference, and mentioned by Chinese leaders during the 19th Party congress in 2017. It morphed into a relentless deleveraging campaign that led the housing market to its current predicament. Chinese companies and global investors will be watching closely to see how party leaders frame their stance on the sector in the next five years.
Evergrande is ailing but has managed to stay out of bankruptcy. It has said it is carrying on with construction of its unfinished properties and trying to iron out a restructuring plan with its international bondholders. The conglomerate, which earlier branched out into electric-car manufacturing, said last month that it has begun mass production of its first model, an SUV called the Hengchi 5.
The developer, however, has defaulted on a long list of financial obligations and stopped paying many of its suppliers.
The damage is being profoundly felt in Nantong, a port city in China’s wealthy Yangtze River Delta that is known for its construction industry. Construction firms from Nantong were some of the first to take advantage of China’s urbanization to build bridges, highways, malls and residential buildings across the country. Some of them also expanded abroad; a Nantong company was part of a consortium that constructed the 163-story Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building.
Now, that company and dozens of its peers are struggling as a result of China’s property downturn. They include Jiangsu Nantong Sanjian Construction Group Co., one of the city’s biggest construction firms, which counted Evergrande as a top client.
Nantong Sanjian has written off half of its receivables from Evergrande projects. The company, which was profitable until it swung to a large loss last year, has disclosed the equivalent of more than $630 million in total write offs.
It has also been sued by raw-material suppliers and contractors for overdue debts, and banks froze its accounts as a result. Nantong Sanjian’s chairman, Yuhui Huang, has been listed as a “dishonest person" in China’s credit-scoring system, a designation that bars individuals from doing things like buying plane tickets and luxury goods.
Nantong Sanjian said in July in its latest annual report that it is negotiating with creditors on a debt restructuring. It added there could be “significant uncertainties in the ability of the company to continue as a going concern."
Many construction companies had previously accepted payments from Evergrande and other developers in the form of IOUs known as commercial bills. They typically allowed developers to postpone cash payments to their contractors and construction companies by a few months to a year, said Ting Lu, a Nomura economist who hails from Nantong.
Construction firms in turn gave similar payment promises to businesses that supplied them with cement and other building materials, as well as workers, Mr. Lu added.
The payment chains are now broken because of the troubles of Evergrande and other developers.
The number of companies across China that have defaulted on their commercial acceptance bills has surged in recent months. In September, the number of repeat defaulters reached 4,468, up sharply from 31 a year ago. They include numerous developers and companies in the construction, decoration, wall-painting and ceramic industries, including Nantong Sanjian.
Shenzhen Grandland Group Co., a construction contractor in the southern Chinese metropolis is also reeling from the liquidity problems of Evergrande, its biggest client. The company, which has laid off some of its workers, also said it has had trouble paying its own suppliers. It was taken to court earlier this year by a company that provides it with stainless steel.
Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co., a Shenzhen-listed interior decorator, has written off the equivalent of $808 million of impairment losses from Evergrande projects.
3TreesGroup, a paint supplier that used to count Evergrande as its biggest client, has written off about two-thirds of all its accounts and notes receivables from Evergrande, while Suofeiya Home Collection Co., a furniture manufacturer, wrote down 80% of all accounts receivables due by Evergrande.
While investors, home buyers and suppliers have all absorbed some pain from Evergrande’s troubles, the Chinese government has so far prevented the developer’s problems from destabilizing the larger economy and financial markets, said Zhiwu Chen, chair professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong. He added that the government will do what it can “to make sure the situation won’t get out of control."
Chinese state-owned enterprises and some local governments have been helping the developer resolve some of its unpaid debts. In September, a consortium that included state-owned companies in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang bought Evergrande’s shares in a regional bank, settling a debt dispute involving the developer. The previous month, the government of Guangzhou, where Evergrande is based, refunded the company the equivalent of $818 million and canceled Evergrande’s contract to build a giant soccer stadium in the city.
One of the Chinese government’s top priorities was to protect home buyers whom Evergrande had promised apartments to.
That hasn’t worked so well either. This past summer, individuals who had earlier bought unfinished apartments at an Evergrande development in Jingdezhen, a city in China’s Jiangxi province, banded together and threatened to suspend their mortgage payments after construction stalled. Their protest in early July caught the attention of frustrated home buyers all over the country, and the mortgage revolt grew to include more than 340 other property projects by Evergrande as well as other developers.
On Sept. 28, the Jingdezhen government said four Evergrande projects in the city—including the one that sparked the mortgage protests—have formally resumed work. It also said there have been no mortgage-payment interruptions so far.
“We are making every effort to achieve the goals of delivering homes, guarantee people’s living needs and maintain stability, and fight a hard battle to dissolve major risks in the property sector," the local government added.
The endgame for Evergrande and China’s housing market remains unclear.
“This was never just about Evergrande—they were not the first property developer to face financial distress and default on their debt, and they clearly weren’t the last," said Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group. “They were just an outsized example of the larger financial imbalances building within the property sector," he added.