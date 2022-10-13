China Evergrande’s debt-crisis fallout: Losses, layoffs and more defaults

The current mantra for the property sector—“houses are for living in, not for speculation"—was first introduced in late 2016 at an economic working conference, and mentioned by Chinese leaders during the 19th Party congress in 2017. It morphed into a relentless deleveraging campaign that led the housing market to its current predicament. Chinese companies and global investors will be watching closely to see how party leaders frame their stance on the sector in the next five years.