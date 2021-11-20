China Evergrande’s electric-vehicle business to raise $347 million from share sales

The latest transactions would involve its cash-strapped parent, property developer China Evergrande Group, selling some of its shares in the auto unit to a group of investors, then using some of the proceeds to buy newly issued shares in the business. Other proceeds of the share placement would be put toward production and research and development, the company said. After the transactions, the developer’s stake in Evergrande Auto would fall to 57.36% from 62.55% currently.

