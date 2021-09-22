Embattled China Evergrande Group’s flagship property business said it would make an interest payment on an onshore bond, giving the highly indebted conglomerate more time to work out what investors expect will be a lengthy and complicated restructuring.

Hengda Real Estate Group Co., the biggest unit of the giant conglomerate, said Wednesday it negotiated privately with holders of an onshore bond to settle a 232 million yuan (equivalent to $35.9 million) coupon payment that is due Thursday. The five-year bond has a 4 billion yuan principal value, and matures in September 2025.

The company didn’t say whether it would pay bondholders in cash or other assets. In a regulatory filing, Hengda said it has “negotiated a resolution via off-market means" for the onshore bond’s coupon payment.

Since July, cash-strapped Evergrande has been paying some contractors and building-materials suppliers with unfinished apartments, after its liquidity crisis worsened over the summer.

Evergrande also has an $83.5 million coupon payment due Thursday on its U.S. dollar bonds, and hasn’t said if it plans to make that payment. Markets in Hong Kong, where Evergrande is listed, were closed Wednesday for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

“Our expectation has been that priority would go to Evergrande’s onshore investors. The real test will come tomorrow, when the dollar-bond payment is due," said Sandra Chow, co-head of Asia-Pacific research at CreditSights in Singapore.

Shenzhen-headquartered Evergrande, which built residential developments in every province in China, is on the brink of collapse after years of aggressive borrowing and expansion. Declining contracted sales, delayed asset-disposal plans and Beijing’s reining in of the property sector have all contributed to its cash crunch. Last week, the company said it has hired financial advisers, potentially moving it closer to a restructuring.

The company is one of Asia’s largest issuers of high-yielding junk bonds. It also borrowed heavily from banks and investors in mainland China, and issued many short-term IOUs known as commercial bills to its suppliers and contractors. At the end of June, Evergrande had the equivalent of $304 billion in liabilities, including $88 billion in interest-bearing debt.

Global investors and major credit-rating firms expect the company to default on its debts, crystallizing losses on its offshore bonds. Some of Evergrande’s dollar bonds recently traded at deeply distressed prices of about 25 cents on the dollar.

If Evergrande misses its dollar-bond interest payment on Thursday, the company would have a 30-day grace period to come up with the money.

Investors have been watching Evergrande closely, fearing that the company’s failure could create contagion risks and spell trouble for financial markets more broadly.

Those risks have so far been largely contained outside of the market for high-yield bonds of other leveraged Chinese property developers, where prices have tumbled.

On Wednesday, stock markets in mainland China reopened following a two-day holiday. The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the 300 largest stocks listed onshore, fell 0.7%, while an index of property stocks jumped 2.4%.

The People’s Bank of China since last Friday has pumped the equivalent of $43.3 billion on a net basis into the country’s repo markets, which many banks rely on for short-term funding. Kelvin Wong, a market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore, said that signals that the central bank is “paying close attention to any signs of contagion from the ongoing Evergrande debt crisis."

Evergrande’s founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan earlier this year stepped down as chairman of Hengda, which contributes the bulk of the group’s revenue. Earlier this week, Mr. Hui told Evergrande’s employees that he expects the developer to emerge soon from what he called its “darkest moment."

