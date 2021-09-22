China Evergrande’s flagship business resolves an onshore bond payment

Shenzhen-headquartered Evergrande, which built residential developments in every province in China, is on the brink of collapse after years of aggressive borrowing and expansion. Declining contracted sales, delayed asset-disposal plans and Beijing’s reining in of the property sector have all contributed to its cash crunch. Last week, the company said it has hired financial advisers, potentially moving it closer to a restructuring.

