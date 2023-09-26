China Evergrande’s offshore creditors to join winding-up petition if it fails to submit new debt revamp plan: Report

China Evergrande’s offshore creditors to join winding-up petition if it fails to submit new debt revamp plan: Report1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Evergrande's unit Hengda Real Estate Group said late on Monday that it had failed to pay the principal and interest for a $547 million bond that was due by Sept 25
China Evergrande Group’s offshore creditors are planning to join a winding-up court petition against the developer if it doesn't submit a new debt revamp plan by next month, said a report by news agency Reuters citing two sources.
