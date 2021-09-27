Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >China Evergrande's wealth management arm faces local government inquiry

China Evergrande's wealth management arm faces local government inquiry

Premium
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China.
1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Reuters

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer headquartered in Shenzhen, owes $305 billion and has run short of cash, triggering concerns its problems could ripple through China's financial system

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Shenzhen government is investigating a unit of Chinese developer Evergrande, the city's financial regulator told investors on Monday, in the first sign of an official inquiry into the wealth management crisis at the real estate giant.

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Shenzhen government is investigating a unit of Chinese developer Evergrande, the city's financial regulator told investors on Monday, in the first sign of an official inquiry into the wealth management crisis at the real estate giant.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer headquartered in Shenzhen, owes $305 billion and has run short of cash, triggering concerns its problems could ripple through China's financial system.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer headquartered in Shenzhen, owes $305 billion and has run short of cash, triggering concerns its problems could ripple through China's financial system.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As its liquidity crisis deepened, the company's wealth arm earlier this month missed a payment on wealth management products (WMPs), leading to protests by investors who fear they will never get their money back.

In a letter to investors seen by Reuters, the Shenzhen Financial Regulatory Bureau said "relevant departments of the Shenzhen government have gathered public opinions about Evergrande Wealth and are launching a thorough investigation into related issues of the company".

It is also urging China Evergrande and Evergrande Wealth to work to repay investors, the letter said, which was sent following investor demands for an inquiry.

Neither Evergrande, nor the government of Shenzhen replied to requests seeking comment.

China Evergrande, in common with other heavily-indebted conglomerates, issued high-yielding WMPs to investors - a popular way of borrowing that sidesteps government lending restrictions.

More than 80,000 people – including Evergrande employees, their families and friends as well as owners of Evergrande properties - bought WMPs through Evergrande that raised more than 100 billion yuan ($15.47 billion) in the last five years, and some 40 billion yuan of the investments are outstanding, a sales manager of Evergrande Wealth and investors said. ($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi) 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Cognizant’s Humphries struggles to build stable leadership

Premium

Robust uptick in high-frequency indicators in Aug shows ...

Premium

Sensex, Nifty open higher; automobile and realty stocks lead

Premium

Now, private equity firms may get to sponsor mutual funds

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!