China Evergrande says construction has resumed at vast majority of its projects

Evergrande, in a statement Sunday night, said more than 80% of its suppliers of materials and decorative services have “resumed cooperation," and that it has signed thousands of new contracts with various suppliers. At the end of August, the developer disclosed that construction had been suspended at some projects after it fell behind on payments. And by October, hundreds of Evergrande’s unfinished developments were affected by work stoppages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}