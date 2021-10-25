China Evergrande says work on some residential projects has resumed

In a pair of social-media posts over the weekend, the property giant said that work has resumed at more than 10 projects in and around Shenzhen, where Evergrande is based, and work on other projects in the Pearl River Delta region near China’s southern coast was being carried out in a “steady, safe and orderly" manner. The developer said hundreds of its building projects had been suspended in recent months.

