China Evergrande vows to restart construction at all housing projects by month-end

REUTERS
1 min read . 06:59 PM ISTCLARENCE LEONG, The Wall Street Journal

  • Work has already resumed at the majority of Evergrande’s 706 projects nationwide, and local units related to the remaining 38 projects have been asked to do the same before Sept. 30, Evergrande’s founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

China Evergrande Group has vowed to restart construction at all its stalled projects by the end of the month, as the heavily indebted Chinese property developer seeks to placate home buyers frustrated by project delays.

Work has already resumed at the majority of Evergrande’s 706 projects nationwide, and local units related to the remaining 38 projects have been asked to do the same before Sept. 30, Evergrande’s founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a weekly meeting held on Monday, according to a statement posted on its website dated Monday.

Weaker developers have faced liquidity problems amid a prolonged downturn in the sector and have struggled to finish their projects. In recent months, frustrated buyers of homes in hundreds of projects across Chinese cities threatened to stop making mortgage payments if the presold apartments weren’t delivered on time.

Evergrande has been trying to reach an agreement with its creditors after defaulting on its international debt late last year. The company, which disclosed roughly $300 billion in liabilities in mid-2021, has promised to unveil an offshore restructuring plan before the end of the year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

