China expands ban on use of iPhones, foreign-branded devices for government officials: Reports1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 03:58 PM IST
The move has been initiated in sensitive departments to government-backed agencies and state companies, instructing staff not to bring their iPhones to work.
Recently China has expanded its ban on the use of iPhones and other foreign-branded devices by government officials, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message