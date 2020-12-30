China eyes shrinking Jack Ma’s business empire

China eyes shrinking Jack Ma’s business empire6 min read . 10:07 AM IST
- The state could take a bigger stake in the billionaire’s businesses as regulators beef up oversight of the powerful tech sector
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Beijing is seeking to shrink Jack Ma’s technology and financial empire and potentially take a larger stake in his businesses, according to Chinese officials and government advisers familiar with the matter, as regulators zero in on the billionaire in a campaign to strengthen oversight of an increasingly influential tech sphere.
Under a restructuring road map that China’s financial regulators laid out this week, financial technology giant Ant Group Co. would return to its roots as an online-payment provider akin to PayPal Holdings Inc., while its more profitable investment and loan businesses would be curtailed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.