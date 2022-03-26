China Eastern Flight MU5735 having Boeing 737-800 jet, was a routine passenger flight that took off from Kunming on March 21 and was set to travel to Guangzhou. However, just over an hour in its journey, the flight descended steeply and hit the ground at a greater speed in the Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The flight was carrying 123 passengers and 9 crew members.

