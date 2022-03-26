US-based aerospace giant, The Boeing Company on Saturday said a Boeing technical is supporting the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in the investigation of a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed earlier this week. The authorities in China have declared that all 132 souls onboard Flight MU5735 had died in a lethal crash.
Boeing tweeted today saying, "Boeing will continue to support our airline customers during this difficult time. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB and the Civil Aviation Administration of China who will lead the investigation."
The company expressed its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Flight MU5735 crash.
"Following the CAAC's announcement a short time ago, we extend our deepest condolences for the loss of those on board China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew, their families, and all those affected by this accident," The Boeing Company twitter said.
Earlier this week, Boeing had said that the company is in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board, and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
China Eastern Flight MU5735 having Boeing 737-800 jet, was a routine passenger flight that took off from Kunming on March 21 and was set to travel to Guangzhou. However, just over an hour in its journey, the flight descended steeply and hit the ground at a greater speed in the Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The flight was carrying 123 passengers and 9 crew members.
Currently, the investigation is undergoing. The authorities have found the flight data recorder and the first black box. The search for a second black box continues.