China is losing its bet on chips

Fifth, China has many partly state-owned semiconductor companies, like the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., or SMIC, but none have caught up to TSMC because of another four letters, ASML. This is the Dutch equipment company that makes the only EUV photolithography machines. This from ASML: “EUV lithography uses light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers (nearly x-ray level), a reduction of almost 14 times that of the other enabling lithography solution in advanced chipmaking, DUV (deep ultraviolet) lithography, which uses 193-nanometer light." Oh, and ASML is not allowed to sell to China for defense reasons. So for now, China is locked out of sub-10-nanometer technology. Sure, it could invent its own EUV, but that might take a decade.