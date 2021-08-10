China is SoftBank’s biggest problem now

The biggest loss for SoftBank came outside the Vision Fund though. Its $110 billion stake in Alibaba accounted for around 47% of its net asset value as of June, according to SoftBank’s calculations. The Chinese e-commerce giant is undoubtedly SoftBank’s most profitable investment: It put only around $20 million into the company more than two decades ago. But at the moment, Alibaba is SoftBank’s biggest drag. Its stock has lost more than a third of its value since last November, when Chinese regulators halted the IPO of its finance affiliate Ant Group. Since then, Alibaba was handed a record $2.8 billion fine for antitrust violations. This week, a sexual-assault allegation against a manager at the company has led to a public outcry and a police investigation.