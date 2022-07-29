China may have gained from Indian export duty hikes on steel products

China may have gained from Indian export duty hikes on steel products3 min read . 12:22 AM IST
- Export volumes were down by 40% due to the imposition of export duty and moderation in overseas demand
NEW DELHI :The impact of export duty hike on certain steel products was well evident in the June quarter, with shipments declining 26% sequentially, and by nearly 40% from a year earlier to 2.88 million tonnes (MT).
In the three months ended March, India’s steel exports was at 3.9 MT, while it stood at 4.8 MT in the June quarter last year.
Domestic steel producers saw exports decline by about 1 MT in Q1 compared to the previous quarter, while Chinese exports rose by 7.1 MT to 20.3 MT. Chinese exports were also higher compared to 19.7MT in the year earlier.
While sluggish demand in the Chinese market may have helped Beijing post increased exports, the fall in Indian steel exports may have also contributed to the rise in Chinese exports from 5 MT in March-April to 7.5-7.8 MT in the June quarter, said industry experts. China may have also benefitted from lower steel exports from Russia and Ukraine.
Rising exports supported China’s steel production, even as domestic demand remained sluggish following a real estate crisis amid an economic slow down and covid-induced lockdowns.
Production of Chinese steel rose from 246 MT in the three months ended March to 280 MT in Q1FY23. Comparatively, India’s steel production fell by 1 MT to 31 MT. As exports were not supportive and prices were falling, destocking in the markets led Indian companies to lower production.
Indian steel makers also reported lower sales volumes in the June quarter. Apparent steel consumption fell by 4% sequentially, according to Tata Steel’s investor presentation. Exports volumes dropped by 40% due to the imposition of export duty and moderation in overseas demand, it added.
Tata Steel’s India sales volume fell to 4.07 MT in the June quarter from 5.12 MT in the March quarter, and 4.15 MT a year earlier. The company said that deliveries were marginally lower by 2% from the year earlier due to moderation in exports following the imposition of 15% duty.
JSW Steel’s sales volume fell 21% sequentially, said Seshagiri Rao M.V.S., joint managing director and Group chief financial officer. Steel prices have corrected by more than 20% in India, while the duty hike is taking away the benefits that India could have leveraged in export opportunities, he added.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd has also been impacted by the export duty with sales volume falling 16% to 1.74MT sequentially in the quarter. Exports contributed 26% of its sales in Q1 FY23, down from 29% in Q4 FY22. However, analysts said imposition of the export duty by the government was directed at controlling increasing domestic steel prices and may be removed soon.
The Russian-Ukraine crisis led to rise in steel prices both in India and international markets in February-March. Prices in India remained elevated till May before the imposition of export duty.
International steel prices have continued to decline with fears of a global recession and slowdown playing out.
The developments are likely to prompt the government to remove export duty soon, said industry leaders and experts.
T. V. Narendran, chief executive and managing director, Tata Steel, said the rise in Chinese steel exports in May-June was temporary.