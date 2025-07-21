China Military Calls for Efforts to Repair Image After Scandals

China’s top military body has ordered a sweeping overhaul to restore the credibility of political leaders as the commission faces its largest vacancy in years following a series of corruption scandals.

The Central Military Commission issued regulations in recent days to “comprehensively purge toxic influence and rebuild the image and credibility of political leaders,” the official People’s Liberation Army Daily reported Monday on its front page.

The regulations direct political leaders to “eradicate poison and eliminate malpractice,” according to the report, which didn’t elaborate. The term “liudu,” or widespread poison, is Communist Party parlance for serious offenses involving factions of corrupt officials. It previously applied to the cliques of former security chief Zhou Yongkang and ousted Chongqing party boss Bo Xilai.

The directive comes as corruption scandals have engulfed the world’s largest military by active personnel. They have led to the downfall of two consecutive defense ministers and several officials with ties to the secretive Rocket Force. Former political commissar Miao Hua, who served on the elite Central Military Commission led by President Xi Jinping, was also removed from the CMC last month.

CMC Vice Chairman He Weidong, also a Politburo member, has been absent from official events for months, though no public evidence of wrongdoing has emerged. If investigated, He would become the most senior sitting defense official probed since Zhao Ziyang was ousted in 1989 for supporting students during the pro-democracy movement.

Separately, the Ministry of Defense recently removed a section for its leadership team from its website. Bloomberg News reported last year that the ministry quietly scrubbed disgraced former defense minister Li Shangfu from the list of top leaders on the site.

