China pumps $17 billion into system amid Evergrande concerns

The need to help calm market jitters is pressing, as concerns over Evergrande’s ability to make good on its liabilities spills over into global markets. Focus is on whether the developer can pay $83.5 million of interest due Thursday on a five-year dollar note. The coupon on the security, which has a 30-day grace period before a missed payment would constitute a default, is part of $669 million of bond interest due through the end of this year.