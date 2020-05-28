NEW DELHI: Great Wall Motors, China’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced the appointment of James Yang as president and Parker Shi as managing director of its India operations.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) will be the second big automaker from China to enter the Indian market after SAIC Motor Corp owned-MG Motor made its debut last year.

“James Yang brings in rich experience in the areas of research and development, project and marketing management and will be leading the entire GWM India project with major focus on R&D, plant and industrial operations in India. Parker Shi has rich global experience and has made immense contribution in expanding GWM business in middle-east, Africa and Australia regions before joining India project. He will be responsible for commercial operations for GWM in India," the company said in a statement.

In 2019, Great Wall Motors acquired the vehicle manufacturing plant of US manufacturer General Motors Company.

It has announced plans to enter the Indian market with its Haval brand of sport utility vehicles. The company showcased its portfolio of products at the Auto Expo in 2019.

“India holds great importance for GWM and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and R and D facility," said Yang, president GWM India operations.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of strains in bilateral ties between the two counties due to border issues and India’s decision to stop investment from China through the automatic route.

“At GWM, we are excited and will continue pursuing our plans actively with utmost optimism to build a highly customer centric organization and build a strong brand image for GWM in India," Parker Shi, managing director for the Indian subsidiary.

