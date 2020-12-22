China’s liquor giants intoxicate investors

China’s liquor giants intoxicate investors3 min read . 09:20 AM IST
- Baijiu makers Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin are riding a hot streak thanks to China’s growing thirst for pricier drinks
A dizzying rally this year has put China’s top distillers firmly in the ranks of the world’s most valuable consumer-goods companies.
Shares in Kweichow Moutai Co., which at the start of 2020 was already the world’s biggest alcoholic-drinks company by market capitalization, have gained 56%, valuing it at about $353 billion as of Monday. That means not only does the state-owned enterprise tower over Western rivals like Diageo PLC, and brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, but it is also bigger than Coca-Cola Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE or Toyota Motor Corp.
