China’s liquor giants intoxicate investors

Shares in Kweichow Moutai Co., which at the start of 2020 was already the world’s biggest alcoholic-drinks company by market capitalization, have gained 56%, valuing it at about $353 billion as of Monday. That means not only does the state-owned enterprise tower over Western rivals like Diageo PLC, and brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, but it is also bigger than Coca-Cola Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE or Toyota Motor Corp.

