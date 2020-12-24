China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba empire in monopoly probe

Investors are divided over the extent to which Beijing will go after Alibaba -- Asia’s largest corporation after Tencent --- and its compatriots as Xi Jinping’s government prepares to roll out a raft of new anti-monopoly regulations. The country’s leaders have said little about how harshly they plan to clamp down or why they decided to act now. Draft rules released in November give the government unusually wide latitude to rein in tech entrepreneurs like Ma who until recently enjoyed an unusual amount of freedom to expand their empires.