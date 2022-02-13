China textile mogul pushed into fashion, then ran into trouble

For years, Mr. Qiu was the face of China’s ambitions to become a player in the global luxury business. In a 2018 speech at the National People’s Congress in Beijing, he complained that young Chinese were happy to spend 20,000 yuan, equivalent to more than $3,000, on a Canada Goose coat but wouldn’t spend 2,000 yuan on the same sort of coat with a Chinese label. Ruyi, which had previously been a mostly China-focused textile manufacturer for many global brands, would change all that, he said: “We will create a new image for Chinese quality and for Chinese brands."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}