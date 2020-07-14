Home >Companies >News >China to impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin over Taiwan sale
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin

China to impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin over Taiwan sale

Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 01:46 PM IST

China also added that the U.S. should cut military ties with Taiwan in order to avoid further hurting relations.

China said it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin Corp. in response to U.S. approval of a possible deal for Taiwan to buy parts to refurbish defensive missiles built by the company.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the announcement at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, adding that the U.S. should cut military ties with Taiwan in order to avoid further hurting relations.

The State Department last week approved a possible $620 million foreign military deal for the island to buy parts to refurbish previously sold Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles so that they can last 30 years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

