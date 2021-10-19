China, travel recovery push RIL’s refining margins higher

“Refining margins, especially diesel, should rise further as global demand recovery and gas to oil switching for power generation/industrial fuels (because of higher gas prices) has led to diesel cracks rising above $10 per barrel, and reduction of diesel inventories has supported higher jet fuel cracks at $14 per barrel," said Morgan Stanley in a report dated 11 October. With overall oil demand expected to pick up after the monsoon, coupled with the upcoming festive season, and an improving economy, analysts expect fuel consumption to grow.