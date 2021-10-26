China urges Evergrande founder to pay debt with personal wealth

Signs of stress in China’s real estate sector sharpened on Tuesday after Modern Land China Co. failed to pay either the principal or interest on a $250 million bond due Monday, according to a Singapore stock exchange filing. The company is working with its legal counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, and expects to engage independent financial advisers soon, the filing said. Fitch Ratings downgraded Modern Land to restricted default from C following the missed payment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}