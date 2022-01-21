China-based auditors pose risks for US companies, study shows

Casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp., with its big operations in the Chinese territory of Macau, had as much as 30% of its audit of its 2020 financial statements done by the Hong Kong member of Big Four firm Deloitte’s global network, according to regulatory filings. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, has been unable to inspect a Hong Kong-based audit firm since 2010, the audit watchdog said last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}