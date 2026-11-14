China's BYD clears import hurdle, looks to accelerate India push

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: BYD India has secured regulatory certification for three of its four models, removing the annual 2,500-unit import restriction on those vehicles and giving the Chinese carmaker greater flexibility to meet demand. The move is particularly significant for its fast-selling Sealion 7, as BYD seeks to expand its presence in India's electric passenger vehicle market.
"We have four models and three of them are homologated with a certified agency, ARAI, except for Seal," Rajeev Chauhan, executive vice-president at BYD India, told Mint on the sidelines of the launch of the company's luxury brand Denza on Friday.