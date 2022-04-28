China’s BYD widens lead on Chinese EV rivals

Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted earlier this month that the price of lithium, a key component of electric car batteries, has gone to insane levels. Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology suffered a selloff this month as it warned that rising costs could hurt its margins. But BYD’s vertically integrated business model—it makes its own batteries—probably helped it to weather the disruptions better than its peers. The company also managed to raise prices to offset some of the cost increases, and customers so far seem willing to pay.