China’s challenger to Boeing and Airbus clears major hurdle

Still, even with the active support of central government policy, and growing geopolitical tension between China and the West, most experts don’t see the C919 taking a big slice of the domestic market in the next decade. The U.S. may have seen its national champion Boeing suffer as China has kept the Boeing 737 MAX grounded since March 2019, following two fatal crashes elsewhere, but state-owned airlines still turned to rival Airbus for their long-term fleet renewal.

