China's EV battery runner-up is worth a look

The coming listing of a Chinese battery maker could give a jolt to Hong Kong’s lackluster initial public offering market. CALB, China’s third largest electric-vehicle battery maker, will keep riding the tailwind of China’s electric vehicle boom—though rising costs and geopolitics pose risks.

