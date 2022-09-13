China’s EV battery runner-up is worth a look2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 06:00 PM IST
The public listing of CALB, China’s third largest EV battery maker, could be a bright spot in a tough year for Hong Kong
The coming listing of a Chinese battery maker could give a jolt to Hong Kong’s lackluster initial public offering market. CALB, China’s third largest electric-vehicle battery maker, will keep riding the tailwind of China’s electric vehicle boom—though rising costs and geopolitics pose risks.